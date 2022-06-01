FreeCurrencyRates.com

Vice President, PM, HM, other leaders express grief over demise of singer KK

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur other dignitaries have expressed grief on the passing away of the popular playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK talented singer.

KK, yesterday collapsed after a concert in Kolkata and was rushed to a private hospital in the city, where he was pronounced dead. He was 53. KK was introduced by A. R. Rahman in a Tamil Film Kadhal Desam. He got his Bollywood break “Tadap Tadap” from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

The Delhi-born singer has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati languages. The self-taught KK had never undergone any formal training in music. He is survived by his wife and two children.

In his condolence message Mr Naidu said, KK’s demise is a huge loss to the world of music.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said, he was saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer KK. The Prime Minister said, the songs of KK reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups.

Mr Shah said, KK was a very talented and versatile singer and his untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. Mr Thakur said, KK made a special place in the hearts of people with his excellent singing.

