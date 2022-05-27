Vice President Naidu to visit Gabon, Senegal and Qatar from May 30

Staff Reporter

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will be on a three-nation tour to Gabon, Senegal and Qatar from the 30th of May to the 7th of June. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pawar and three Members of Parliament, Sushil Kumar Modi, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and P. Raveendranath.

External Affairs Ministry said, this will be the first visit from India at the level of Vice President to all three countries. This will also be the first-ever high-level visit from India to Gabon and to Senegal. The Vice President’s visit to Gabon and to Senegal will add momentum to India’s engagement with Africa and also emphasise its commitment to the African continent. The visit to Qatar, as both sides prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, will further enhance the bilateral ties. A number of bilateral documents are expected to be concluded during the visit to the three countries.

During the first leg of his visit to Gabon from the 30th of May to the 1st of June, the Vice President will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister of Gabon Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda. He will also interact with the business community in Gabon and address the Indian diaspora.

During the second leg of his visit to Senegal from the 1st to 3rd of June, Mr Naidu will hold delegation-level talks with President of Senegal Macky Sall. The Vice President will meet the President of the National Assembly Moustapha Niasse and other dignitaries. He will also attend a business round table and address the Indian community.

During the third and last leg of his visit to Qatar from the 4th to the 7th of June, the Vice President will hold delegation-level talks with Qatar’s Deputy Amir, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani and review bilateral cooperation. Mr Naidu will meet several other Qatari dignitaries during this visit. He will also address a business round table in Qatar.