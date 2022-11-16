Vice President Dhankhar for transparent accountability in public service delivery

By Sudhir Kumar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today said that the reputation of Comptroller and Auditor General of India, CAG at the global level is well recognised as a robust auditing organisation.

Inaugurating the second Audit Diwas at the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General in New Delhi, the Vice President said it is on account of this recognition that CAG is playing a critical role as external auditor at various UN organisations.

He emphasised that transparent accountability in public service delivery is quintessential to good governance.

Vice President lauded the good work done by CAG. He added that CAG should find innovative work to involve public in its audit processes. He further stated that doing so will yield rich dividends and this proactive role will help in efficient monitoring of the schemes.

On the occasion, Vice President conferred awards on the winners of the National Online Essay Writing Competition organized by CAG as part of 2nd Audit Diwas celebrations.