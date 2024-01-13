इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jan 2024 12:05:36      انڈین آواز

Veteran classical singer Swarayogini Dr Prabha Atre dies at 91

Veteran classical singer Swarayogini Dr. Prabha Atre, died early this morning at her residence in Pune. She was 91 years old. Her death has left the music world in mourning. Dr. Atre suffered a cardiac arrest early in the morning. She was immediately admitted to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Atre, who represented the Kirana Gharana of Hindustani classical music, had been honoured with all three Padma awards by the Indian government. Born on 13th September 1932, Atre was known as a multi-faceted personality. Besides being a classical vocalist, she also excelled as an academician, researcher, composer and author. A science and law graduate, she had a doctorate in music.

She was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the nation’s second-highest civilian honour, in January 2022. She was earlier honoured with the Padma Shri award in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2002.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar, along with many dignitaries from various fields, have expressed grief over her demise.

