Rajasthan to establish India’s first Prakrit language Akademi

Prakrit languages are called the “Middle Indo-Aryan Languages” which come after Vedic Sanskrit and before the modern Indo-aryan languages. The timeline in which they were spoken is from about 600–500 BCE to 1000 CE and it got its earliest boost from Ashoka when various rock edicts were placed in different parts of the subcontinent written in “Ashokan Prakrit”. These Prakrit languages were spoken mainly in north,east and west India but also a form of prakrit called “Dakshinatya” was spoken in the deccan(Karnataka,Maharashtra and Telugu lands). .

By Andalib Akhter

In a bid to boost and promote India’s ancient languages, the Rajasthan government has decided to establish Prakrit Language and Literature Akademi in the state. The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for the formation of the Akademi.

The Akademi will work for the protection, promotion and growth of Prakrit language literature.

The Akademi works will include Preparation of high level texts, manuscripts, literary works, glossary and directory of texts, translation of Prakrit language into Indian languages. It is also mandate to organise literature conferences, seminars, symposiums, poets’ conferences, exhibitions to promote the ancient language It will also honor litterateurs for their excellent works.

This academy will work for the publication of folk literature of Jainism and for the restoration and protection of the archaeological heritage and temples of the Jain community.

The Academy will have 4 officers including President, Vice President, Treasurer and Secretary. They will be appointed by the state government. Also, there will be committee of the Academy. the committe will include the above four officers, Art, Literature, Culture and Archeology Department, College Education Department, School Education (Primary-Secondary) Department, Deputy Government Secretary/Joint Government Secretary/Commissioner Director of Rajasthan Oriental Vidya Pratishthan Jodhpur or their representative and 6 Prakrit language writers nominated by the State Government, 3 representatives of prestigious organizations working for the promotion and development of Prakrit language nominated by the State Government and 7 persons co-opted by the General Body will also be the members of the General Body of the Academy.

Its headquarter will be in Jaipur or Rajasthan Prachya Vidya Pratishthan, Jodhpur.

Jain sadhu Shraman Dr. Pushpendra has welcomed Chief Minister Gehlot decision to set up this historic Prakrit Academy and said that Rajasthan is the first state in the country where Rajasthan Prakrit Language and Literature Academy was formed by the government.

It is worth mentioning that before this, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also formed the Shraman Sanskriti Board on the demand of Jain society in the state of Rajasthan on 22 July.