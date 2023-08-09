इंडियन आवाज़     10 Aug 2023 12:23:38      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Lok Sabha urges Meitei & Kuki people to shun path of violence and engage in dialogue

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Manipur Chief Minister N BirenSingh will not be
replaced, says Shah

Nirendra Dev / New Delhi

After days of one-upmanship between treasury benches and Opposition, there was a semblance of unity in Lok Sabha on Wednesday and the House made an appeal to both Meitei and Kuki communities to shun the path of violence and engage in dialogue.

Home Minister Amit Shah, under consistent attack for the last three months made a spirited and elaborate reply on various questions raised on Manipur violence during the debate on No Confidence motion.

At the end of his intervention lasting more than an hour, Shah urged the Speaker Om Birla
if the House agreed there should be an appeal to both the communities to engage in talks
and also to talk to the centre to end the unprecedented impasse over repeated incidents
of ethnic clashes.

Leader of the House and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also endorsed Shah’s suggestion
and urged the chair to go ahead with the appeal. “For the cause of peace, we expect
there is cooperation on this from all sections of the House,” Rajnath Singh, also a former
Home Minister said.

Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury must have been taken by surprise at such suggestions said, “We want to make such an appeal in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi….We were always in favour of the debate in the presence of the Prime Minister”.

Rajnath Singh said, “To reply to the debate on the No Confidence Motion, the Prime Minister will be present in the House”.

The Speaker then took the sense of the House and members endorsed it saying yes and raising their hands.

During the debate, Home Minister Shah said, “With folded hands I appeal to both Meitei and Kuki communities to engage in dialogue. Violence is not a solution to any problem, I assure you that we will bring peace in the state”.

An articulate leader that he is, Shah made optimum use of the occasion and referred to subjects and controversial issues like tension in Kashmir and past violence in Manipur to corner the Congress.

At one point, he accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi playing politics with the the violence and during a challenging situation.

“After landing in Imphal in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi did not cooperate and declined to go to Churachandpur on helicopter on the first day….But he did go by copter the next day after making statements in media,” Amit Shah said.

Shah made it clear that at least for the time being, Manipur Chief Minister N BirenSingh will not be
replaced. “This Chief Minister is cooperating with the centre,” he said adding a Chief Minister has to be changed during such challenging situations if the Chief Minister does not cooperate.

“The centre changed Chief Secretary, DGP and also appointed an advisor,” he said suggesting there
was no political non cooperation on these issues and other decisions of the centre
about deployment of forces in Manipur.

“Our approach never is …because there were troubles in the past during Congress regime, we are okay with it,” Shah said.

“In last six years since we are in power in Manipur there have been no curfew or blockade”, he said
and maintained that changed circumstances in Myanmar was also responsible for the present
imbroglio.

He said during Congress regime 750 people were killed in 1990s and 200 injured in Manipur
and during that period only Minister of State for Home Late Rajesh Pilot had issued a statement in Parliament.

“But the opposition today has been attacking us saying Prime Minister should respond”.

“I agree that there have been incidents of violence in Manipur. No one can support such incidents.
Doing politics on these incidents is shameful,” he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سیاست اخبار کے مینیجنگ ایڈیٹر ظہیر الدین علی خان کا اِنتقال

یہ خبر  انتہائی رنج و غم اور افسوس کے ساتھ سنی جائیگی کے ج ...

آبگلہ ایک اور بزرگ ہستی سے محروم 

(الحاج  معین الدین  ( محمد  کا انتقال  پر ملال 5 گی ...

گیان واپی مسجد کے سروے پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصلہ افسوسناک۔مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ

نئی دہلی 5, اگست 2023گیان واپی مسجد معاملہ پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصل ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO releases Moon’s video as seen from Chandrayaan-3

WEB DESK A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon ...

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart