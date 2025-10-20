Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away at 84

Last Updated on October 20, 2025 11:17 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Veteran Hindi film actor Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, passed away today at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness. The actors nephew, Ashok Asrani, said Asrani breathed his last around 4 PM. Best known for his role as the jailer in Sholay, he also starred in hits like Chupke Chupke, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhamaal and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Originally from Jaipur, Rajasthan, Asrani was educated at St. Xavier’s School in his hometown before embarking on a remarkable journey in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over five decades, Asrani’s contribution to Hindi cinema-especially in the genre of comedy-was both prolific and profound.

Govardhan Asrani — known simply by his surname Asrani in the Indian film world — was born on 3 January 1941 in Jaipur. He pursued his education in Jaipur and later joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where he honed his acting skills.

Asrani’s film career spanned over five decades, during which he appeared in more than 350 Hindi films and many regional films too.

He started in the late 1960s — his debut being in the film Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan (1967) among others.

Though he began with supporting and character-roles, it was his comedic timing and expressive face that made him a favourite. He worked with noted directors such as Hrishikesh Mukherjee and starred alongside major stars of his era, thereby earning his place as a dependable and popular actor in Hindi cinema.

Most Iconic Role

Perhaps Asrani’s most recognisable role is that of the eccentric jailor in the cult film Sholay (1975). His memorable dialogue, “Hum Angrezon ke zamaane ke jailor hain” became part of popular culture.

That role cemented his reputation and continues to be referenced decades later. In his own words, Asrani said that even after 50 years of the film’s release, he was repeatedly asked to recite those lines.

Versatility & Other Work

Beyond the jailor persona, Asrani worked in a wide range of roles — comic, dramatic, lead, supporting. Films such as Chupke Chupke, Bawarchi, Namak Haraam among others helped showcase his range.

He also directed a handful of films (in Hindi and Gujarati) thereby adding director-actor credentials to his name.

Asrani was married to actress Manju Asrani (née Bansal). They met working on films in the early 1970s and remained together.

Though the couple worked together in films and were well-regarded in the industry, they reportedly did not have children.

Passing & Legacy

On 20 October 2025, Asrani passed away in Mumbai at the age of 84 following a prolonged illness and complications (including respiratory issues). His last rites were performed at the Santacruz Crematorium in Mumbai.

He had posted Diwali greetings to his fans just hours before his death, making the moment especially poignant.

The film fraternity and audience across generations have mourned his passing, describing him as “the one who brought smiles to everyone’s faces.”

Why He Mattered

Comic genius with timing: Rarely is an actor so indelibly associated with a role (the jailor in Sholay) yet also so prolific across other genres.

Longevity and adaptability: To sustain relevance and work across decades during changing trends in Bollywood is a feat.

Relatable everyman: Whether in a scene stealing cameo or a full-length role, Asrani made characters memorable, never overshadowed by the star-lead yet often stealing the scene.

Cultural impact: His dialogues and characters became part of the Indian popular lexicon; his body-of-work represents a bygone era of comedy and character acting.

Asrani leaves behind a rich legacy of cinematic laughter, character depth and memorable moments. While one of the definitive “character-actors” of Hindi cinema is no longer with us, his performances remain alive — on screen, in dialogue, in memory. His journey from FTII student to a beloved staple of Indian movies is one of perseverance, talent and charm. His passing marks the end of an era but his work will continue to entertain, inspire and be celebrated for years to come.