Japan gets First Female Prime Minister in Takaichi Sanae

Oct 21, 2025

The Japanese Parliament, Diet has elected Takaichi Sanae as the country’s new prime minister. It marks the first time in history that a woman will lead the country. She leads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and will be launching a new coalition government with the Japan Innovation Party. Takaichi will take office after the Emperor appoints her Tuesday evening. Once that’s complete, she is expected to hold a news conference, which will be her first as prime minister.

Takaichi received 125 votes in the Upper House, just one vote above the simple majority necessary for victory. Earlier, she secured 237 votes in the Lower House, exceeding the required majority of 233.

Takaichi has assembled a Cabinet featuring key rivals, signalling unity. Koizumi Shinjiro will serve as defence minister, Hayashi Yoshimasa as internal affairs and communications minister, Motegi Toshimitsu as foreign minister, and Katayama Satsuki as finance minister.

The new LDP-JIP coalition will focus on economic reform, national security, energy, and foreign policy.

Takaichi will likely launch her Cabinet soon

According to NHK she tapped Koizumi Shinjiro as defense minister. He was her main opponent for the party’s top spot. Another rival, Hayashi Yoshimasa, is expected to become the internal affairs and communications minister in her Cabinet.

She also decided to name former Secretary-General Motegi Toshimitsu as foreign minister. He too ran against her. Takaichi also decided to appoint Katayama Satsuki as finance minister. She once served as regional revitalization minister.

Following these appointments, Takaichi has decided to name Kihara Minoru as chief cabinet secretary.

LDP and JIP agreed to form coalition

Earlier on Monday, the LDP agreed to form a new coalition with the Japan Innovation Party, or JIP. They’ve agreed to cooperate on policies, including economic and fiscal, foreign, national security, and energy.

