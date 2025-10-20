PM Modi Celebrates Diwali onboard INS Vikrant, Hails Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor Success

Last Updated on October 20, 2025 3:51 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Keeping up his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with the Indian armed forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the festival of lights with the Navy personnel onboard INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar today.

PM said tat the extraordinary coordination among the three defence services together compelled Pakistan to surrender during Operation Sindoor.

Mr. Modi said the INS Vikrant, which is India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, reflects the capability of India’s armed forces. He said that INS Vikrant is not merely a warship; it is a testament to 21st-century India’s ingenuity, resolve, and global influence. Mr Modi said that INS Vikrant is a towering symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Made in India. Prime Minister also lauded the valour and determination of security forces and said it was due to that, the nation has achieved a significant milestone by eliminating Maoist terrorism.

On May 7, Indian forces launched Operation Sindoor in response to a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 and executed coordinated strikes targeting multiple terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

Addressing Navy personnel, he said he was fortunate that he was celebrating the holy festival with them. Mr. Modi said, today is an amazing day as on one side, I have the ocean, and on the other, I have the strength of the brave soldiers of Mother India. He said, the glow of the sun’s rays on the ocean’s waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers. In his first year as Prime Minister, Mr. Modi spent Diwali at the Siachen glacier in Ladakh with troops posted there. Last year, he spent Diwali with troops stationed at Sir Creek, continuing his tradition of celebrating the festival with personnel guarding India’s frontiers.