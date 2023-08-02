Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon on 15th October; Registration open  for World Athletics Gold Label Race

Harpal Singh Bedi

Some of the World’s leading long-distance runners will be seen in action in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon scheduled to be held in the national capital on set to be held on Sunday, 15 October .

Procam International, the pioneers of distance running events in the country on Wednesday announced here the opening of registrations for the World Athletics Gold Label Race and Union Sports minister, Anurag Singh Thakur, registered as the first participant for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.

“I am happy to register for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and I am looking forward to witness thousands of people participating in the event. I would encourage one and all to register for the event and promote the Fit India Movement. Organizing an event for 18 years is equivalent to scoring a century. The longevity of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon showcases the popularity of the event among the people of India and the world.” the minister said

Described as one of the fastest Half Marathons in the world, the USD 268,000 prize money event, will be flagged off from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The best athletes from across the world will compete alongside country’s elite and amateur runners in the heart of the capital.

“The past eighteen years of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon have been transformational. A city that did not run, today is home to one of the fastest and biggest half marathons in the world. The event evokes a sense of pride and camaraderie and ownership among all our stakeholders. Each one adding their own colour to make this event a resounding success. Our sincere gratitude for all the support we have received and look forward to a thrilling edition,” said Anil & Vivek Singh, Promoters, Procam International.

“For 18 glorious years, the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon has united the capital city in its hues #RangDeDilli. A celebration that reminds each one of us of the passion, endless experiences, pride, power, resilience, and strength inspiring us to go beyond and put our best foot forward” Anil Singh added.

In its second year of association, Vedanta, the globally diversified natural resources company, has stamped its presence in mass-participation sports and will continue to strengthen its association.

Giving details about registration ,the organisers said that registration for all physical race categories — Half marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run (Approx.4.5km), Senior Citizens’ Run (Approx.2.5km) and the Champions with Disability Run (Approx. 2.5km) — will commence on Thursday, 3rd August at 7:00 AM and stay open until 11:59 PM on Friday, 22nd September or until spots are filled, whichever is earlier.

To encourage women’s participation in Half Marathon there are a limited number of running places reserved for those applicants who are unable to submit a timing certificate or do not fall within the timings mentioned on the event website.

In a bid to acknowledge the hard work and efforts of the runners, all half marathoners will receive the exclusive RACE DAY TEE SHIRT by PUMA the Ignited by partner for Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon Virtual Run: Participants from anywhere in the world will be able to experience the magic of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and run as one with the event via the exclusive Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon app. The virtual race categories are Half Marathon, Open 10K and the Great Delhi Run (5 km). Registration for the same commences on Thursday, 3rd August 2023, at 7:00 AM and will stay open until 11:59 PM on Wednesday, 11th October