VBM flight to China on 23rd October postponed to 30th October

Vande Bharat Mission VBM flight to China which was scheduled on Delhi-Guangzhou sector on 23rd October 2020 has been postponed due to technical and scheduling reasons. Now, this flight will be operated on Delhi-Wuhan-Delhi sector on 30th October 2020. Indian embassy in Beijing said this in a notification today.

Eligible OCI card holders and Indian Nationals can reach out to Indian Embassy on helpdesk.beijing@mea.gov.in. for any assistance in this regard. Another VBM flight earlier scheduled on Delhi-Guangzhou sector on 30th October 2020 has been cancelled as of now.

This is the 7th phase of Vande Bharat Mission which started on 1st October 2020. The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, as on 15th October, 18.32 lakh Indians have been repatriated through different modes of the Vande Bharat Mission.