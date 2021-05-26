Varanasi: ‘Drone surveillance’ to stop people from dumping waste in river Ganga

AMN

In a unique step to discourage people from dumping waste in the Holy river Ganga, drone surveillance has been started by the administration in Varanasi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the service during his visit to Varanasi on Tuesday.

Varanasi administration has deployed four unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or drones to ensure regular monitoring of Ganga ghats in the temple town. Inaugurating the facility, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the step has been taken to ensure that no one dumps any sort of waste in river Ganga anymore.

These drones are connected to big TV screens at Kashi Integrated Command and Control Centre (KICCC). They will send live pictures to the centre where a team will regularly monitor the river banks. Whenever somebody tries to dump any waste in Ganga, his picture will be captured and the Nagar Nigam team, along with the police team, on the spot will be ed.