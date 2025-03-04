Vantara- unique wildlife conversation & rehabilitation initiative launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday inaugurated Vantara, a unique wildlife conservation, rescue and rehabilitation initiative in Jamnagar, Gujarat. In a social media post, Prime Minister Modi said that the initiative provides a safe haven for animals while promoting ecological sustainability and wildlife welfare. He said that an effort like Vantara is truly commendable, which is a vibrant example of India’s centuries-old ethos of protecting those people share the planet with. The Prime Minister also shared that during his visit to Vantara, he saw an elephant which was the victim of an acid attack. The elephant was being treated with utmost care along with other elephants.

He also commended industrialist Anant Ambani and his entire team for this very compassionate effort.

