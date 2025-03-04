Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

ENVIRONMENT

Vantara- unique wildlife conversation & rehabilitation initiative launched

Mar 5, 2025
Vantara- unique wildlife conversation & rehabilitation initiative launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday inaugurated Vantara, a unique wildlife conservation, rescue and rehabilitation initiative in Jamnagar, Gujarat. In a social media post, Prime Minister Modi said that the initiative provides a safe haven for animals while promoting ecological sustainability and wildlife welfare. He said that an effort like Vantara is truly commendable, which is a vibrant example of India’s centuries-old ethos of protecting those people share the planet with. The Prime Minister also shared that during his visit to Vantara, he saw an elephant which was the victim of an acid attack. The elephant was being treated with utmost care along with other elephants.
He also commended industrialist Anant Ambani and his entire team for this very compassionate effort.

Related Post

ENVIRONMENT OTHER TOP STORIES

India’s circular economy can generate $2 trillion market, 10 million jobs by 2050: Environment Minister

Mar 4, 2025
ENVIRONMENT

PM Modi calls for greater use of traditional knowledge & AI to support wildlife management

Mar 3, 2025
ENVIRONMENT

India has over 6,300 river dolphins says first-ever estimation report

Mar 3, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi meets Princess Astrid, says looking forward to expand India-Belgium partnership 

5 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
ENVIRONMENT

Vantara- unique wildlife conversation & rehabilitation initiative launched

5 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Maharashtra: Abu Azmi withdraws his remarks on Aurangzeb

5 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Nepal passes E-Commerce Bill to regulate online trade

5 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!