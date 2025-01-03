The Indian Awaaz

Jan 4, 2025
Vande Bharat sleeper train achieves peak speed of 180 km/h during trials

The Vande Bharat sleeper train has achieved a peak speed of 180 kilometres per hour in its multiple trials in the last three days. The trials will continue till this month. These Vande Bharat sleeper trains are designed with features like automatic doors, ultra-comfortable berths, onboard WiFi, and an aircraft-like design. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared a video of a successful trial in the Kota Division. Passengers in the country are already enjoying world-class travel experiences through 136 Vande Bharat trains running across the country.

