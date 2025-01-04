Chhattisgarh journalist’s murder: 3 arrested, main accused absconding

Police teams are raiding various spots across the country to nab Suresh Chandrakar, a local road contractor who is suspected to be the mastermind behind the journalist’s killing



Mukesh Chandrakar’s body was discovered in a septic tank that had been freshly sealed with concrete.(@MukeshChandrak9/X)

Three persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, while Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced the setting up of a Special Investigation Team to probe the case.

The Deputy CM also claimed the main accused was a Congress leader.

Mukesh Chandrakar’s body was found inside a septic tank on contractor Suresh Chandrakar’s property in Bijapur on January 3.

Police have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under additional superintendent of police, Bijapur, for further investigation in the case.

The 28-year-old journalist, known for his investigative reporting, had recently done an expose of an alleged corruption scandal involving a ₹120-crore road construction project from Gangaloor to Nelasanar village in Bastar.

The project, worth of which went from ₹50 crore to ₹120 crore without any changes to the effect of the work’s scope, was reportedly being handled by contractor Suresh Chandrakar, India Today reported.

The journalist’s expose led the state government to launch an inquiry into the project, creating several obstacles for the contractor lobby in the region.