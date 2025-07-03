Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Van Mahotsav 2025 begins in Delhi with mega plantation drive across 70 constituencies

Jul 3, 2025

AMN

The month-long Van Mahotsav 2025 began in the National Capital today. The event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who planted a sapling under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative. The event features a mega plantation drive of 70 lakh trees and aims to decentralise plantation events across all 70 Assembly constituencies across the city. Speaking on the occasion, she said, apart from planting 70 lakh trees, the Delhi government has been working towards protecting the environment through different ways such as water sprinklers, smoke guns, and mechanical sweeping machines, among others. She also urged the citizens to come forward and participate in the month-long campaign.

The event also features an exhibition showcasing various stalls that offer medicinal, indigenous, exotic and ornamental plant varieties. It also includes a plethora of bio-friendly alternatives, aiming to promote sustainable lifestyle choices.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Flood situation improving in Odisha; damage assessment begins

Jul 3, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana forms expert committee to probe chemical factory blast

Jul 3, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD predicts heavy rainfall across several states

Jul 3, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Services Sector Hits 10-Month High in June Amid Strong Demand

3 July 2025 6:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Flood situation improving in Odisha; damage assessment begins

3 July 2025 5:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Van Mahotsav 2025 begins in Delhi with mega plantation drive across 70 constituencies

3 July 2025 5:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana forms expert committee to probe chemical factory blast

3 July 2025 5:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!