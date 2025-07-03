Van Mahotsav 2025 begins in Delhi with mega plantation drive across 70 constituencies

AMN

The month-long Van Mahotsav 2025 began in the National Capital today. The event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who planted a sapling under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative. The event features a mega plantation drive of 70 lakh trees and aims to decentralise plantation events across all 70 Assembly constituencies across the city. Speaking on the occasion, she said, apart from planting 70 lakh trees, the Delhi government has been working towards protecting the environment through different ways such as water sprinklers, smoke guns, and mechanical sweeping machines, among others. She also urged the citizens to come forward and participate in the month-long campaign.

The event also features an exhibition showcasing various stalls that offer medicinal, indigenous, exotic and ornamental plant varieties. It also includes a plethora of bio-friendly alternatives, aiming to promote sustainable lifestyle choices.