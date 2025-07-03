Flood situation improving in Odisha; damage assessment begins

AMN

The flood situation in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Jajpur districts of Odisha is improving with the water levels in several rivers, including Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga, receding. Both rivers are flowing below the danger level. However, two people reportedly died due to floods in the Balasore district. People in about 60 villages in the northern parts of Balasore continued to grapple with inundated roads and fields, as heavy rains under the influence of a low-pressure belt lashed the region. The plight of the people in these villages has aggravated due to the release of water from dams in neighbouring Jharkhand.

Several blocks like Bhograi, Baliapal, Jaleswar and Basta in Balasore district of Odisha have been badly affected by the floods. The floods also caused substantial damage to crops and infrastructure, with many roads, bridges and culverts being washed away. The Balasore district administration has deployed teams of the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services, ODRAF, and NDRF in rescue and relief operations. In Jajpur district, the water levels in the Baitarani and Brahmani rivers are also receding. People who took shelter in relief centres due to the flood have so far returned to their homes in the Mayurbhanj district as the situation has improved. Normal life has also been severely affected in the Koraput district due to overnight rainfall triggered by the low pressure. Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari has said assessment of damage to crops, houses and others due to floods has started and a report will be prepared in seven days. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said Odisha is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm activity till the 7th of this month under the influence of cyclonic circulation over south Jharkhand and neighbourhood.