Telangana forms expert committee to probe chemical factory blast

Telangana government has constituted an expert committee to investigate the explosion that occurred in a pharma factory at Pashamylaram in Sangareddy district, claiming 40 lives and leaving 35 others injured. The Committee, headed by an Emeritus scientist at CSIR-IICT, B Venkateswar Rao, will ascertain the causes and establish the sequence of events that led to the explosion. Meanwhile, the Sangareddy District Collector Praveena said 18 bodies have been identified and handed over to the families out of the 40 who died in the incident.