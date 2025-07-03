IMD predicts heavy rainfall across several states

AMN

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura today. The weather agency predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the east, central, northwest, and northeast parts of the country during the next 6 days. Similar conditions are likely to prevail over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, and Telangana.

In Delhi, there is a forecast of very light to light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning today.