Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD predicts heavy rainfall across several states

Jul 3, 2025

AMN
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura today. The weather agency predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the east, central, northwest, and northeast parts of the country during the next 6 days. Similar conditions are likely to prevail over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, and Telangana.

In Delhi, there is a forecast of very light to light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning today.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Flood situation improving in Odisha; damage assessment begins

Jul 3, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Van Mahotsav 2025 begins in Delhi with mega plantation drive across 70 constituencies

Jul 3, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana forms expert committee to probe chemical factory blast

Jul 3, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Services Sector Hits 10-Month High in June Amid Strong Demand

3 July 2025 6:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Flood situation improving in Odisha; damage assessment begins

3 July 2025 5:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Van Mahotsav 2025 begins in Delhi with mega plantation drive across 70 constituencies

3 July 2025 5:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana forms expert committee to probe chemical factory blast

3 July 2025 5:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!