J&K: Search resumes after nightlong gunfight with terrorists in Kishtwar

After an overnight halt, the search operation resumed this morning to neutralise the terrorists in a dense forested area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the area last evening when police, the Army and CRPF launched a search operation following specific information about the presence of terrorists. The officials said the terrorists opened fire on noticing the security search parties, leading to a gunfight which continued till late at night. There was no fresh exchange of fire in the morning.