The second batch of 5246 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu for the Kashmir valley to perform pilgrimage to the Amarnath Shrine. Chanting ‘Bam Bam Bhole’, the pilgrims left the base camp in a cavalcade of 268 vehicles early this morning.

These included 4074 Men, 795 Women, 19 Children, 24 Sadhus, 33 sadhvis (female sadhus) and one transgender. Of these, 1993 pilgrims left for Baltal and 3253 for Pahalgam base camp.