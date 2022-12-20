Vagir to be commissioned in India Navy in 2023

Staff Reporter

`Vagir,’ the fifth submarine under the Project 75, Kalvari Class Submarines which has been constructed at the Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL), Mumbai was delivered to the Indian Navy today (December 20, 2022). This submarine has been built under collaboration with M/s Naval Group of France and is based on `Scorpene’ design. This was launched on November 12, 2022 and it had commenced its sea trials earlier this year.

Launched on 12 Nov 20, Vagir commenced the sea trials from 01 Feb 22 and it is a matter of great pride that she has completed all major trials including the weapon and sensor trials in the shortest time in comparison to the earlier submarines.

Submarine construction is an intricate activity as the difficulty is compounded when all equipment are required to be miniaturised and are subject to stringent quality requirements.

Construction of these submarines in an Indian yard is another step towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and enhances self-confidence in this field, a notable achievement is that this is the third submarine delivered to the Indian Navy in a span of 24 months.

The submarine would shortly be commissioned into the Indian Navy and enhance the Indian Navy’s capability.

Speaking on the signing of the Acceptance Document with the India Navy, VAdm Narayan Prasad, (Retd), Chairman & Managing Director MDL, said that with the delivery of the fifth submarine to the Indian Navy, the shipyard has lived up to its reputation as one of the leading shipyards in the country with its capacity and its capability to meet requirements of the Indian Navy.

RAdm C Raghuram, VSM, Chief Staff Officer (Tech), Western Naval Command in the presence of Commanding Officer (desig) CdrS Divakar, MDL Directors and Navy personnel at MDL were all present at the ceremony of signing the document.

CMD, according to an official statement released by the MDL has mentioned that the building of Scorpene has been challenging. As all the work was being done in most congested spaces and dovetailed by stringent clearances and tolerances –required to be maintained throughout the process of the construction.

The state-of-the-art technology has been used to ensure that the boat has superior stealth features and these include low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimized shape, advanced acoustic absorption techniques, and more.

It has the ability to attack the enemy using precision guided weapons. An attack can be launched underwater or on surface using torpedoes and tube launched anti-ship missiles. Its stealth has been enhanced by providing her characteristic underwater signature.