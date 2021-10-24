Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
India, Israel agree to resume negotiations on Free Trade Agreement next month
Fire breaks out in Kuwait’s largest oil refinery, Several injured
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
Bangladesh Home Minister says communal harmony will be protected in the country at any cost
इंडियन आवाज़     24 Oct 2021 04:42:11      انڈین آواز

Vaccine manufacturers hail PM’s leadership as India crosses milestone of 100 cr doses

ADITYA RAJ DAS

The domestic vaccine manufacturers appreciated the vision and dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister in providing continuous guidance and support towards the development of the vaccines.

They also praised the never before seen collaboration between government and industry and applauded the regulatory reforms, simplified procedures, timely approvals, and forthcoming and supportive nature of the government throughout this endeavour.

The vaccine manufacturers noted that had the country been following old norms, there would have been considerable delay and we would not have been able to reach the vaccination level that the country has attained till now.

Cyrus Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India, Dr. Krishna Ella and Ms. Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech, Mr. Pankaj Patel and Dr. Shervil Patel of Zydus Cadila, Ms. Mahima Datla and Mr. Narender Mantela of Biological E. Ltd. and Mr Satish Reddy and Mr Deepak Sapra of Dr. Reddy’s Lab among those who attended the interaction. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present during the interaction.

Mr. Adar Poonawala praised the regulatory reforms brought out by the government while Mr Cyrus Poonawalla praised the leadership of the Prime Minister throughout the course of the pandemic. Dr. Krishna Ella thanked the Prime Minister for having taken Covaxin and for the continuous support and motivation during its development.

Later talking to media, Chairperson and Managing Director of Serum Institute of India Cyrus Poonawalla said, Prime Minister Modi went out of his way to make everyone move very fast to manufacture vaccines.

Chairman of Zydus Cadila Pankaj Patel said, Mr Modi encouraged them to work towards developing DNA vaccines.

World leaders applauded India as the COVID-19 vaccination drive crossed the 100-crore doses milestone, saying it had brought the world closer to defeating the global pandemic and achieving vaccine equity.

