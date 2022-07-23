FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jul 2022 05:02:17      انڈین آواز

V-P candidate Margaret Alva appeals Mamata Banerjee to stand with Opposition

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Opposition Vice-President candidate Margaret Alva on Friday said the Trinamul Congress’s decision to abstain from the August 6 election was “disappointing”.

This is not the time for “‘whataboutery’, ego or anger”, Alva added and appealed to Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to stand with the Opposition.

The 80-year-old Congress veteran issued a statement on Twitter in the afternoon, urging reconsideration by Trinamul.

“The TMC’s decision to abstain from voting in the VP election is disappointing. This isn’t the time for ‘whataboutery’, ego or anger. This is the time for courage, leadership & unity,” said the former Union minister who was governor in four states.

“I believe, @MamataOfficial, who is the epitome of courage, will stand with the opposition,” she added in her post.

Trinamul state general secretary Kunal Ghosh later said: “The party has utmost respect for Margaret Alva and her work. We have a problem with the mechanism through which Alva’s name was selected. We do not have any objection towards the candidate but for the process of selecting the candidate.”

On Friday, Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, too, called for Opposition unity.

“We want the Opposition to work in unity. We will try to find the reason behind this sudden decision by the Trinamul Congress,” the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress’s leader in the Lok Sabha, said it appeared that Mamata did not want “enmity with the BJP”.

“Everyone is aware of the kind of troubled relationship (NDA vice-presidential candidate) Jagdeep Dhankhar had, as Bengal governor, with the chief minister. Then, there was that meeting in Darjeeling,” Chowdhury said, referring to a July 13 meeting between Mamata, Dhankhar and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Darjeeling Raj Bhavan.

“Her party did not participate in the all-party meeting (at Sharad Pawar’s residence on July 16). When the (17) parties signed the joint statement (picking Alva), Trinamul was absent. This can only mean that she does not want enmity with the BJP,” he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Seher Atwal wins 10th leg of Hero WPGT with birdie on final hole

By Harpal Singh Bedi Keeping her nerves at crucial moments, Seher Atwal fired a birdie on the 18th to win h ...

Chess Olympiad Stamp unveiled 

Harpal Singh Bedi  To mark the 'World Chess Day' Wednesday the official stamp of the 44th Chess Olympiad ...

Seher takes sole lead in second round of 10th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Seher Atwal, carded 2-under 70 to edge past overnight co-leader Neha Tripathi (71) in the ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart