Uttrakhand: IMD issues orange, yellow alerts predicting heavy rains in state

AMN

Uttrakhand, IMD issues an orange and yellow alert predicting heavy rainfall for Dehradun, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat, and Bageshwar and yellow alert for rain in Haridwar, Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar, Pithoragarh today. Heavy rain continues in the capital Dehradun since last night.

The rivers and streams are in spate due to incessant rains. On the other hand, normal life has been affected due to the rain since yesterday in the mountainous region. Several roads have been blocked in Bageshwar due to heavy rains and landslides.