Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: BJP releases manifesto ‘Drishati Patra’ in Dehradun; SP also releases its manifesto

Campaigning for Assembly elections has been intensified today, inspite of bad weather in hilly areas. Union Minister and senior leader of BJP Nitin Gadkari is releasing ‘Drishati patra’ of the party in Dehradun today. Election Incharge of the State and senior leader Pralahad Joshi is also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer of the State, Saujanya has said that all arrangements have been made to ensure free and fair poll in all 70 Assembly segments on 14 February. In Dehradun briefing to the media last evening Ms. Saujanya informed that for the upcoming assembly elections, there are a total of 81lakhs 72 thousand 173 voters in the state which includes 39lakhs 32 thousand 995 female voters and 42 lakhs,38 thousand, 890 male voters. Additionally, there are total 94 thousand 471 service voters in the state, which includes 2 thousand 602 female service voters and 91 thousand 869 male service voters.

AIR correspondent reports that, There are a total of 11 thousand 697 polling stations in the state, including 156 model booths and 101 Sakhi polling booths. 24 polling booths have been shifted due to snowfall in the few hilly areas of the state. According to Chief Election Officer, the booth with the highest number of voters in the state is Nagla Imarti polling booth in Khanpur assembly seat of Haridwar district with 11 thousand 248 voters.

The polling booth with a minimum number of 14 voters in the state is the Dhikala booth in Kotdwar assembly constituency of Pauri district. Meanwhile, star campaigners of BJP, Nitin Gadkari, J.P. Nadda is campaigning for the party candidates in the state today, however, Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally amid covid protocol tomorrow. Other parties like UKD, AAP, BSP also engaged in campaigning for their candidates.