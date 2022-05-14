FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 May 2022 01:41:25      انڈین آواز

Uttar Pradesh: Videographic survey at Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi resumes today amidst high security

Published On:

AMN

In Uttar Pradesh, videographic survey at the Gyanvapi Mosque premises in Varanasi resumed today amidst high security. A team of over 35 people, led by court-appointed Commissioners, carried out the operations at the mosque complex.

Varanasi Police Commissioner A. Satish Ganesh said, the survey went on peacefully, adding that the work would continue tomorrow as per court orders. Meanwhile, heavy Police deployment was witnessed in the area and shops, within a radius of 500 metres from the mosque, were shut.

Earlier, the Supreme Court refused to put a stay on the process. The videographic survey is being conducted as per the orders of a Varanasi court. The court has directed the Varanasi District Administration to complete the survey by 17th of May and present a detailed report before it.

