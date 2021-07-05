Uttar Pradesh: Multiplex cinema halls, Gyms, stadiums reopen with COVID-19 protocols

AMN

Multiplex cinema halls, gyms, and sports stadiums opened today in Uttar Pradesh in compliance with the Covid protocol . It was a big relief for sports persons fitness freak morning walkers and also for those who love watching movie in theaters as multiplex cinema halls, gyms, and sports stadiums opened from today in state.

Under the new guidelines, these all were allowed to stay open between 7 am and 9 pm, five days a week with 50 per cent capacity.

Thermal scanning, Aarogya Setu app status, sanitization, use of face masks inside the gym, except when exercising, have been made mandatory.

On the first day the number was a bit less than expected but it is is going to rise soon. At some places gym owners are also giving discount for vaccinated members.

Cinema hall owners had already complaint to the government regarding their losses during covid restrictions and demanding for waiver of electricity bills and other taxes.