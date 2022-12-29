Uttar Pradesh: Intense cold wave conditions continued unabated in state

AMN

In Uttar Pradesh, intense cold wave conditions continued unabated in the state with the mercury plummeting at many places. Dense fog prevailed at most places in the state affecting movement of trains and flights. Most districts particularly in the western part of the state were enveloped by thick fog in the early hours. The visibility was very low in the morning.

Long distance trains are running several hours behind schedule while flights were also delayed owing to poor visibility. Although the sunshine in daytime is giving relief to the people but night temperature is dipping and yesterday it hovered between 5 to 8 degree celsius in most of the districts. Strong winds also added to the chill. Metrological department has said that the chilli and foggy conditions are likely to continue in the coming days. Due to bad weather schools in many districts have been closed till first of January.