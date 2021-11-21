Uttar Pradesh government’s Ganga Expressway project gets environmental clearance

AMN

The Ganga Expressway, an ambitious project of Uttar Pradesh government, connecting Meerut to Prayagraj district has got environmental clearance.

Projects covered under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Notification of 2006 need to get environmental clearance before work under the project can be started.

The clearance has paved the way for the construction of what is being touted as the longest expressway in the country, whose more than 90 Percent land acquisition work is complete. The tendering process for the 594-km Ganga Expressway project has already started.

The estimated cost of the project is 36,230 crore rupees. The expressway will start at Bijauli in Meerut district from the Meerut-Bulandshahr highway and conclude at the Prayagraj bypass near the Joodapur Dandu village in Prayagraj district.