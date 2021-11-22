3 Farm laws will be repealed, announces PM Modi; Asks farmers to call off agitation
Gujarat: Classes for students from 1st to 5th resume from today

AMN

In Gujarat, classes for students from 1 to 5 resumed from today following an announcement by the State Education Minister Jitubhai Vaghani. He announced this decision last week at a function in Surat. The state government has also issued necessary resolutions in this regard. Standard 1 to 5 students can attend the school in person for the first time since the outbreak of Covid19 in March 2020.

Class 1 to 5 students can attend the schools in person following the decision taken by the state government. The Schools had been demanding the resumption of in-person education for Classes 1 to 5 since the ease of Covid19 infections. The school’s operators have welcomed the decision. However, some parents associations are still skeptical about the decision terming it as immature.

According to the government guidelines, the standard operating procedure being implemented for Class 6 to 12 will also apply for Classes 1 to 5. Parents’ consent will be required for students attending the schools. Physical attendance will not be compulsory. Similarly, online education will continue as earlier. However, the presence of small children in the schools will be a morale booster in the fight against the Covid19 pandemic.

