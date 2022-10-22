FreeCurrencyRates.com

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi asks officials to launch mega cleanliness drive in areas related to Deepotsav

AMN

Preparations are in full swing for the grand Deepotsav festival in Ayodhya tomorrow in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate. This is the 6th Deepotsav in a row, which is being organized by the Yogi Government. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday reviewed the preparations.

This year the target is to lit more than 15 lakh earthen lamps at the ghats of Saryu and in the ancient city.

Reviewing the arrangements for grand Deepotsav, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to launch mega cleanliness and sanitation drive in Ayodhya city and the areas related to Deepotsav. He said that tourists and devotees in large numbers will arrive to take part in this year’s Deepotsav and since Prime Minister is also visiting Ayodhya tomorrow the security arrangements must be foolproof. He said that this year Deepotsav will be historic and it should be live telecasted at every nook and corner of Ayodhya city.

On the eve of Deepavali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya, tomorrow At around 5 PM. Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja of Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman, followed by an inspection of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site. At around 5:45 PM, he will perform the Rajyabhishek of symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram. Around 6:30 PM, Prime Minister will witness Aarti at New Ghat, Saryu river, which will be followed by the kickstart of the grand Deepotsav celebrations by the Prime Minister.

