Use of chemical or nuclear weapons will totally change nature of war in Ukraine: NATO Secretary General

AMN/ WEB DESK

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says that any use of chemical or nuclear weapons will totally change the nature of the war in Ukraine. It will be absolutely unacceptable.

Stoltenberg spoke during a visit to the long-planned Cold Response drill in his native Norway and called Russia’s military operation in Ukraine a watershed moment. He also regretted that Moscow had declined to observe the drill, saying that NATO always invite other countries to observe.

The drill taking place in southeastern, central and northern Norway includes around 30,000 troops from 27 countries. Non-NATO members Finland and Sweden are also participating.

The exercise started March 14 and ends April 1.

The first Cold Response exercise was held in 2006. It is conducted every two years.