USAID row: Congress slams BJP, demands white paper

Feb 23, 2025

Staff Reporter

Intensifying its attack on the BJP on the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) issue, the Congress on Saturday demanded a comprehensive “white paper” on the funds that political parties, individuals, NGOs, organisations received from developmental agencies, aid mechanisms and multilateral forums.

The opposition party also said that the “white paper” should not only focus on USAID funding, but all such agencies which fund both Governments, individuals and all other entities under Indian law.

Notably, the Congress earlier stated that the “funds narrative” (funding of $21 million for increasing ‘voter turnout’ in India) was perpetrated by the BJP-led government to divert attention from its own sins of using foreign funds to destabilise the previous Congress governments.

The statement of the Congress came after the BJP hit out at Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for allegedly acting as a “tool for foreign agencies” and aligning with global networks to undermine the country’s interests, in the wake US President Donald Trump’s admission to attempts by former US governments to influence elections in India.

Addressing a press conference, Congress’ Chairman of Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, its Ministers, its Economic Advisor, BJP’s IT Cell head and its ecosystem are desperately tying themselves in knots to somehow prove their allegation of ‘deep state’ and ‘foreign intervention’ with regards to ‘$21 million USAID funds narrative’.

Attacking the RSS and BJP, he said, “RSS-BJP and its ilk are habitual offenders in two aspects. Crafting fake narratives and propagating lies, and seeking external assistance to ‘destabalize the Indian States– our democracy and our Constitution.Yesterday, we already gave numerous examples on how RSS-BJP became pawns of foreign powers to unleash their anti-national agenda to discredit elected Congress governments has been dotted in history.”

“RSS-BJP and all their ecosystem actors making wild allegations to bolster their fake narrative against credible civil society members, NGOs, political parties, must not only be named and shamed on public forums, but legal action must also be taken against them for spreading lies and misleading the nation,” Khera said.

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, the Congress leader said, “Prime Minister Modi must talk to his friend, US President Trump and strongly refute the allegation on him that America was about to give $21 million to him and India for increasing voter turnout.”

