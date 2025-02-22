‘Facts Will Come Out’: Jaishankar On $21M USAID Funding Row

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the $21 million USAID funding allegation “concerning and worrisome,” stating that the government is looking into the matter.

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said “facts will come out” while addressing the controversy surrounding the USAID funding row.

The controversy stems from US President Donald Trump’s claims that the aid agency allocated $21 million “for voter turnout” in India. Calling the allegation “concerning and worrisome”, Jaishankar stated that the government is looking into the matter.

“Some information has been put out there by the Trump administration people, and obviously, that is concerning… I think, as a government, we’re looking into it. My sense is that the facts will come out… USAID was allowed here in good faith, to do good faith activities; now, suggestions are being laid out from America that there are activities which are in bad faith. It’s worrisome, and if there’s something to it, then the country should know who the people are involved in it,” Jaishankar said at an event in New Delhi.

The allegation was amplified by the US government’s DOGE, led by Elon Musk, who recently posted on X that USAID allocated $21 million “for voter turnout in India.” The post claimed that the funding had since been cancelled.