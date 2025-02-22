Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

‘Facts Will Come Out’: Jaishankar On $21M USAID Funding Row

Feb 23, 2025
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the $21 million USAID funding allegation “concerning and worrisome,” stating that the government is looking into the matter.

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said “facts will come out” while addressing the controversy surrounding the USAID funding row.

The controversy stems from US President Donald Trump’s claims that the aid agency allocated $21 million “for voter turnout” in India. Calling the allegation “concerning and worrisome”, Jaishankar stated that the government is looking into the matter.

“Some information has been put out there by the Trump administration people, and obviously, that is concerning… I think, as a government, we’re looking into it. My sense is that the facts will come out… USAID was allowed here in good faith, to do good faith activities; now, suggestions are being laid out from America that there are activities which are in bad faith. It’s worrisome, and if there’s something to it, then the country should know who the people are involved in it,” Jaishankar said at an event in New Delhi.

The allegation was amplified by the US government’s DOGE, led by Elon Musk, who recently posted on X that USAID allocated $21 million “for voter turnout in India.” The post claimed that the funding had since been cancelled.

USAID row: Congress slams BJP, demands white paper

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

USAID row: Congress slams BJP, demands white paper

Feb 23, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

India and Pak Armies agree to uphold February 2021 ceasefire agreement

Feb 22, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Appointed Principal Secretary-2 to PM Modi

Feb 22, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

‘Facts Will Come Out’: Jaishankar On $21M USAID Funding Row

23 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

USAID row: Congress slams BJP, demands white paper

23 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS

India Leading in Innovation & AI, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman at IIIT Kottayam

23 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal FM Urges Odisha CM for Fair Probe Into Nepali Student’s Death at KIIT

23 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!