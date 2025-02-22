India and Pak Armies agree to uphold February 2021 ceasefire agreement

file photo

AMN / JAMMU

The representatives of India and Pakistan Armies have agreed to uphold the February 2021 ceasefire agreement and explore measures to prevent future misunderstandings in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Brigade commanders of both the countries held a flag meeting in Poonch district to ease tension after recent skirmishes and IED incidents along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border.

Besides agreeing to uphold the ceasefire agreement renewed on February 25, 2021, Brigade commanders also agreed upon leveraging established communication channels to de-escalate tension. Both sides emphasised on the importance of the ceasefire agreement in maintaining peace and stability along the border.

The meeting between two sides took place at the Chakkan-Da-Bagh crossing point in Poonch which lasted approximately 75 minutes and was conducted in a cordial atmosphere.

This meeting was significant as it was the first of its kind in four years and the primary focus was to address the recent surge in cross-border firing and IED attacks that have disrupted peace along the LoC. Residents of border villages in Poonch district have expressed relief following the flag meeting between Indian and Pakistani army officers.