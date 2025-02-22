Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

India and Pak Armies agree to uphold February 2021 ceasefire agreement

Feb 22, 2025

file photo

AMN / JAMMU

The representatives of India and Pakistan Armies have agreed to uphold the February 2021 ceasefire agreement and explore measures to prevent future misunderstandings in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Brigade commanders of both the countries held a flag meeting in Poonch district to ease tension after recent skirmishes and IED incidents along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border.

Besides agreeing to uphold the ceasefire agreement renewed on February 25, 2021, Brigade commanders also agreed upon leveraging established communication channels to de-escalate tension. Both sides emphasised on the importance of the ceasefire agreement in maintaining peace and stability along the border.

The meeting between two sides took place at the Chakkan-Da-Bagh crossing point in Poonch which lasted approximately 75 minutes and was conducted in a cordial atmosphere.

This meeting was significant as it was the first of its kind in four years and the primary focus was to address the recent surge in cross-border firing and IED attacks that have disrupted peace along the LoC. Residents of border villages in Poonch district have expressed relief following the flag meeting between Indian and Pakistani army officers.

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

‘Facts Will Come Out’: Jaishankar On $21M USAID Funding Row

Feb 23, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

USAID row: Congress slams BJP, demands white paper

Feb 23, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Appointed Principal Secretary-2 to PM Modi

Feb 22, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

‘Facts Will Come Out’: Jaishankar On $21M USAID Funding Row

23 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

USAID row: Congress slams BJP, demands white paper

23 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS

India Leading in Innovation & AI, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman at IIIT Kottayam

23 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal FM Urges Odisha CM for Fair Probe Into Nepali Student’s Death at KIIT

23 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!