FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 May 2022 02:58:39      انڈین آواز

USA: Traffic deaths rise 10.5% over 2020, Administration urges people to help in reversing death trend

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Nearly 43,000 people were killed on roads last year in the United States, the highest number in 16 years. Traffic deaths rose 10.5 percent over 2020, the largest percentage increase since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began its fatality data collection in 1975.

Preliminary figures from the agency show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year, up from 38,824 in 2020.

Meanwhile, Final figures will be released in the fall. Americans drove about 325 billion more miles last year than they did in 2020. That’s an 11.2 percent jump that contributed to the rise in deaths.

Citing the analysts, local media reports that exacerbating the problem was the persistence of risky driving behaviors during the pandemic, such as speeding and less frequent use of seat belts, as people began to venture out more in 2021 for out-of-state and other road trips.

The Safety Administration urged state and local governments, drivers, and safety advocates, to join in an effort to reverse the rising death trend.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

History Created: India beat Indonesia 3-0 to lift maiden Thomas Cup trophy

AMN Indian Men's Badminton team on Sunday scripted history by winning the Thomas Cup for the first time eve ...

Thomas Cup Badminton: India to face Indonesia in summit clash

India play first-ever final in 73-year-history BangkoKIn Badminton, rejuvenated Indian male shuttlers s ...

Thomas Cup: Srikanth wins second singles, India leads 2-1

In Thomas Cup Badminton Tournament in Bangkok, India's ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth registered a thumping win ...

MARQUEE

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

@Powered By: Logicsart