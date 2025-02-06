The Indian Awaaz

US: Trump signs order banning transgender from competing in women’s sports

Feb 6, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

United States President Donald Trump has signed an executive order into law keeping men out of women’s sports and also prohibiting transgender women and girls from competing in women’s sports. The order has directed agencies to withdraw federal funding for any schools that refused to comply. The order also directed the State Department to push the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to make similar changes at the international level by making eligibility determined according to sex and not gender identity or testosterone reduction. The order was signed on the occasion of National Girls and Women in Sports Day in the US yesterday.

