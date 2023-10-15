इंडियन आवाज़     15 Oct 2023 06:41:15      انڈین آواز

US to move second aircraft carrier to Mediterranean to show support for Israel

WEB DESK

The Pentagon has ordered a second aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean near Israel to deter Iran or Hezbollah from joining the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to U.S. officials.

A senior US official and a US official told that the USS Eisenhower carrier strike group will be ordered to the eastern Mediterranean to join the USS Gerald R Ford carrier strike group that arrived there earlier this week and is in international waters off of Israel.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in a statement confirming the deployment, said as part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack on Israel.

Senior U.S. officials have said publicly this week that the presence of the USS Ford carrier strike group in the eastern Mediterranean and the addition of more U.S. Air Force fighter jets to the region was intended to show the U.S. commitment to Israel and to serve as a deterrent to Iran and Hezbollah not to get involved in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

