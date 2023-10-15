इंडियन आवाज़     15 Oct 2023 06:40:46      انڈین آواز

Afghanistan: A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Herat

Published On: By

AMN

In Afghanistan, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Herat in west on Sunday morning. So far, no official figures of casualties and damage have been released. Reportedly, the epicentre was 34 kilometres outside Herat and eight kilometres below the surface.

This follows the 7th of October earthquakes which killed thousands of people and flattened entire villages in the same region. It was one of the most destructive natural disasters in the country’s history. UN reports that more than 90 per cent of the people killed last week were women and children.

