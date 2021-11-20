US threatens military response to China after standoff in South China Sea between China, Philippines

WEB DESK

United States has threatened military response to China after a standoff in the South China Sea between China and the Philippines. US State Department has called Chinese actions in using water cannon against Philippine resupply boats in the South China Sea dangerous, provocative, and unjustified, and warned that an armed attack on Philippine vessels would invoke US mutual defense commitments.

State Department said, it strongly believes that China‘s actions asserting its expansive and unlawful South China Sea maritime claims undermine peace and security in the region. In a statement, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington stood by its treaty ally the Philippines amid an escalation that directly threatens regional peace and stability. Beijing should not interfere with lawful Philippine activities in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, he added.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed American defense commitments to Manila and pledged to stand with our Philippine allies in a call with his counterpart in the Philippines, Delfin Lorenzana. They agreed on the vital importance of peace and stability in the South China Sea and pledged to stay in close contact in the coming days.