US Supreme Court upholds law banning TikTok in if platform not sold by Chinese parent company

WEB DESK

The US Supreme Court has upheld a federal law proposing a nationwide ban on Video-sharing platform TikTok beginning tomorrow unless the Chinese-owned social media is sold to a US-based owner.

The unanimous ruling, issued yesterday, aligns with Congress and the Justice Department’s stance that TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, poses a national security threat. In the court, the US lawmakers argued that the app could be exploited by the Chinese Communist Party to spread propaganda and manipulate users. The court agreed, citing TikTok’s ties to Beijing as sufficient justification for the ban.

Last year, President Joe Biden had signed a bipartisan bill that said TikTok must spin off from its China-based parent company, or shut down in the US. Meanwhile, TikTok has resisted divestment, claiming it is unfeasible both commercially and legally.

Starting tomorrow, TikTok, used by 170 million Americans, will no longer be available for download in app stores in the United States.

The decision has sparked backlash from creators, free speech advocates, and civil liberties groups, who view the ban as censorship and a troubling precedent.

The US has joined India in implementing a nationwide ban on TikTok. Several other countries, including the UK, Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, and the Netherlands, have restricted the app’s use on government devices, citing concerns that Beijing could use TikTok for spying.

President-elect Donald Trump, who filed an amicus brief, or “friend of the court” brief urging the court to delay the ban, had proposed negotiating a resolution between TikTok and US lawmakers last month. Once sworn into office on January 20, Trump could direct the Justice Department to halt enforcement or issue an executive order to delay the ban for up to 90 days.