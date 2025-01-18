The Indian Awaaz

Israeli security cabinet approves ceasefire deal & hostage release with Hamas

Jan 18, 2025

AMN

The Israeli security cabinet has approved the hostage release and ceasefire deal with Hamas and recommended the government to adopt it. This would mark a major step toward ending one of the deadliest conflicts in Gaza’s history.

The deal, negotiated by Qatar, United States, and Egypt, will halt the ongoing violence, which has led to significant casualties on both sides. Israeli Prime Minister’s Office yesterday said that the Security Cabinet has recommended after evaluation of all diplomatic, security and humanitarian aspects while understanding that the proposed deal supports the achievement of the objectives of the war. The deal is set to take effect from tomorrow. The first three female hostages are expected to be freed by 4 pm tomorrow.

