The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indonesia: 5 Bodies Recovered, 14 Missing following Shopping Mall Fire in Jakarta

Jan 17, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Five bodies were recovered today from a fire that broke out at a shopping mall in the western part of Jakarta on Wednesday evening. West Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency chief Syarifudin told reporters that these bodies were found on the eighth floor. He said all victims were unable to be identified. He also confirmed that the number of missing persons has increased from eight to 14 as more people reported their missing relatives to authorities. The blaze at Glodok Plaza occurred at around 9:20 pm local time Wednesday evening in the densely populated area of the Tamansari sub-district. Many visitors were reportedly in the mall at the time of the fire.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya files nomination for Canadian PM’s race

Jan 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Ex PM Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to jail

Jan 18, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

French PM Bayrou survives no-confidence vote

Jan 17, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Forex Reserves decline by $8.7 Billion to $625.87 Billion: RBI Data

18 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Economic Growth Poised for Rebound Amid Rising Rural Demand: RBI

18 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Odisha govt Signs 8 MoUs with Singapore for Green Energy & Industrial Growth

18 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SCIENCE / TECH

PM Modi Lauds Success of Pixxel Space’s 1st Private Satellite Constellation

18 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment