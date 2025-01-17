Indonesia: 5 Bodies Recovered, 14 Missing following Shopping Mall Fire in Jakarta

AMN/ WEB DESK

Five bodies were recovered today from a fire that broke out at a shopping mall in the western part of Jakarta on Wednesday evening. West Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency chief Syarifudin told reporters that these bodies were found on the eighth floor. He said all victims were unable to be identified. He also confirmed that the number of missing persons has increased from eight to 14 as more people reported their missing relatives to authorities. The blaze at Glodok Plaza occurred at around 9:20 pm local time Wednesday evening in the densely populated area of the Tamansari sub-district. Many visitors were reportedly in the mall at the time of the fire.