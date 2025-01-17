The Indian Awaaz

Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya files nomination for Canadian PM’s race

Jan 17, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chandra Arya, an Indian-origin Member of the Parliament of Nepean, Canada has officially entered the race for Prime Minister of Canada after filing a nomination and addressing the House in Kannada.

Arya, a native of Tumkur district in Karnataka, did his MBA from Dharwad before moving to Canada. Earlier this week, he announced that he was running for the position of Prime Minister of Canada.

Recently Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced to step down but assured to remain in the post till a new leader is selected.

