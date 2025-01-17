Pakistan: Ex PM Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to jail

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has been sentenced to 14 years in prison in connection with the 190 million pound Al-Qadir Trust case. His wife, Bushra Bibi, has been sentenced to 7 years in jail. The verdict was delivered by Judge Nasir Javed Rana today in a makeshift courtroom at Adiala Jail, where tight security was in place. Along with the prison terms, fines of 1 million Pakistani rupees for Imran Khan and 500,000 Pakistani rupees for his wife were also imposed.

The case, which emerged in February 2024, involves allegations that Mr Khan and Ms Bibi received billions of rupees and land from Bahria Town Ltd. They are accused of legalizing 50 billion Pakistani rupees, which was previously identified and returned to Pakistan by the UK during Imran’s tenure as Prime Minister.

Imran Khan has been in prison since 2023 for various legal cases, which he maintains are politically motivated. In 2023, he was acquitted in the Toshakhana and Iddat cases. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a corruption reference against him and several others in relation to the Al-Qadir University Trust. The NAB alleges that Mr Khan played a key role in the unlawful transfer of state funds into an account for Bahria Town’s land payments and that he intentionally withheld information despite multiple chances to explain.