US should not abuse its force: China

China today said that the US should not abuse its force. During a telephonic interaction with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the United States should not abuse force and instead seek solutions through dialogue.

Referring to the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, Chinese Foreign Minister said that the dangerous US military operation violates the basic norms of international relations and will aggravate regional tensions and turbulence.

According to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry, Wang said that China opposes the use of force in international relations. A US drone strike killed Soleimani in Baghdad yesterday. Soleimani was the head of Iran’s Quds Force. Iran has promised severe revenge in response.