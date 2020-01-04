Iran’s Foreign Minister holds talks with his Qatari counterpart in Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hosted his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani for talks in Tehran today.

Tensions have been escalating in the region following killing of a top Iranian military commander in Baghdad by the US forces.

Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement that Zarif and Al-Thani discussed the new situation in Iraq and the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani among various regional and international issues.

In his meeting with the Qatari foreign minister, Zarif called the US attack a terrorist act.

According to the foreign ministry, Thani said the situation in the region was sensitive and concerning. He called for a peaceful solution to be found leading to de-escalation.

The US military killed Soleimani yesterday in an air strike outside Baghdad international airport that shocked the Islamic republic and sparked fears of a new war in the West Asia.

Qatar is a key US ally in the region and is home to Washington's largest military base in the West Asia.