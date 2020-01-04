Australia PM Cancels India Visit Amid Bushfire Crisis

WEB DESK

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has cancelled official trips to India that was scheduled for January 13th as he battles a bushfire emergency at home.

Morrison said on Saturday he had spoken to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan’s ambassador to Australia, Reiichiro Takahashi, seeking to reschedule the meetings so he could tackle the country’s growing fire crisis.

“I should stress that both of those scheduled meetings are postponed and will move quickly to identify another opportunity,” Morrison told reporters after announcing a big step-up in the military’s role in rescue and relief efforts.

Morrison had been set to leave for India on January 12, followed by a trip to Japan, with talks due to focus defence, intelligence and security and trade issues.

In the telephone conversation Prime Minister Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences on behalf of all Indians and on his own behalf on the damage to life and property in Australia due to severe and prolonged bushfires. He also offered India’s unstinted support to Australia and the Australian people, who are bravely facing this unprecedented natural calamity.

Expressing his satisfaction at the progress in bilateral relations in recent years, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s commitment to strengthen its strategic partnership with Australia. He stated that to this end, he looked forward to welcoming the Prime Minister of Australia in India on a State Visit at a mutually convenient time later in the year.

Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to Prime Minister Morrison and the people of Australia for the rest of the year 2020.