Australian PM calls 3,000 reserve troops to combat bush-fire

Postpones planned visit to India on 13th Jan

AMN

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called up 3,000 military reserve troops today to combat the raging bush fire crisis. The fire has claimed the lives of 23 people so far. High temperatures and strong winds are threatening to worsen conditions across the country.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said this is the first time that reservists have been called up in such a large number in the living memory.

The Prime Minister said that the decision puts more boots on the ground, more planes and more ships at sea to combat the fires. The ongoing bush fire crisis continues to worsen deadly conditions in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia even as evacuations continue in the regions.

Australia’s military has been assisting with aerial reconnaissance, mapping, search and rescue, logistics and aerial support for months.

Prime Minister Morrison has also postponed his planned first visit to India from 13th of January due to the catastrophe.